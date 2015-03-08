Sydney is the only Australian city to make it to the top 10 cities in the global Quality of Living index

Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

Sydney has maintained its rank in the top ten countries in the world for quality of living.

The 2015 Quality of Living survey, created by global consultants Mercer, looks at the costs of managing employees and the compensation needed when placing them on international assignments.

Lorraine Jennings, Mercer’s global mobility practice leader, in the Pacific market, said Australian cities overall enjoy a high quality of living, providing an attractive location for global companies looking to place employees.

“The consistent performance of Australian cities in Mercer’s Quality of Living Index illustrates the appeal of the region in providing a stable base for employees and their families,” she said.

Sydney ranked just inside the top 10 cities. Melbourne was the next highest ranked at 16th place, followed by Perth (22), Adelaide (27), Canberra (30) and Brisbane (37).

In New Zealand, Auckland (3) is the highest ranking city followed by Wellington (12). Singapore (26) is the highest-ranking Asian city.

Mercer evaluates local living conditions in more than 460 cities according to 39 factors.

Here are the top ten ranked cities globally:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.