Sydney Is Safe, Police Reassure Public, As Security Is Ramped Up Once Again

NSW Police. Photo: Don Arnold/Getty Images

New South Wales Police are increasing their anti-terrorism security effort – Operation Hammerhead – with 3000 additional officers patrolling Sydney streets, with plans to maintain the heightened police presence until at least the beginning of the New Year.

Police re-activated Operation Hammerhead following the Sydney siege that claimed the lives of two innocent people, Katrina Dawson and Tori Johnson, and the hostage-taking gunman, Man Haron Monis.

NSW Police Commissioner Andrew Scipione implemented Operation Hammerhead in September to deal with any “trouble makers” planning to “take retribution or create trauma within our communities.”

Police Commander Michael Fuller, leading the operation, said police will be running two shifts each day with “hundreds of different police tasked” to protect the public.

“We’re really hoping the public comes back into Sydney,” Fuller said.

The taskforce will focus in and around the Sydney metropolitan area, including popular locations such as Martin Place and Circular Quay. Areas outside the CBD, such as Parramatta, will also be targeted.

