Sydney is lighting up red for Chinese New Year

Sydney is going red for Chinese New Year.

The Sydney Opera House, Harbour Bridge and Town Hall are among the many iconic structures that are lighting up red to welcome the Year of the Monkey.

The illuminations kicked off on February 6 and will run on evenings from 8pm to midnight until February 21. The Sydney Harbour Bridge, Sydney Opera House and Circular Quay Station will only be lit up from February 6 to February 8.

Over the past years, it has been customary for the Sydney landmarks to glow red to mark the beginning of the Lunar New Year as red is considered one of the luckiest colours in Chinese culture denoting luck, good fortune, prosperity, happiness as well as celebration.

This year, Chinese New Year, otherwise known as Spring Festival, will take place on Monday February 8 and typically lasts for 15 days.

During this time, Sydney will be host to a number of festivities including a lantern hub in Martin Place, dragon boat races, tai chi classes as well as tea ceremonies. More information can be found at City of Sydney.

Here’s a look at the celebrations this year.

