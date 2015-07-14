Sydney is home to one of the 10 most expensive streets in the world

Whether they boast incredible views, proximity to the CBD or simply amazing real estate, certain streets around the world attract the some of the globe’s wealthiest people.

In Australia, Point Piper’s Wolseley Road takes the top gong, and it also happens to be number six on a new list of the most exclusive streets in the world.

Wolseley Road is also home to Villa del Mare, the mansion Hockey forced one of China’s richest men to sell. Read more about that here.

Billionaire.com has compiled research from Savills to rank the most exclusive streets across the globe based on the average price per square metre for property.

While Hong Kong’s famed Peak Road was named the most expensive street in the world with an average price of $US114,000 per square meter, the median price of the world’s wealthiest streets hold an average of $US67,000.

Here are the top 10.

9. Molochnyy Pereulok, Moscow with an average price of US$30,500 per square meter. Google street view. 6. Wolseley Road, Point Piper, Australia with an average price of US$44,000 per square meter. Supplied. 5. Chemin du Sémaphore, Cap Ferrat, France with an average price of US$67,000 per square meter. Google Maps. 3. Knightsbridge, London with an average price of US$103,000 per square meter. Google street view.

