Sydney Is Building A Huge, $50 Million Swimming Pool Complex In Green Square

An artist’s impression of the Green Square aquatic centre.

Sydney is getting a new $50 million aquatic centre at Green Square, the $8 billion, 10,000 apartment urban consolidation area half way between the airport and CBD, just 4km from the city.

City of Sydney Mayor Clover Moore announced the council had chosen Surry Hills architect Andrew Burges had beaten 143 other entries to design the city’s largest swimming pool complex with a concept inspired by Sydney’s beach pools. It’s the biggest pool built since the Sydney Olympics and the water space will be 40% larger than the Harry Seidler-designed Ian Thorpe Aquatic Centre in Ultimo and more than double the size of the recently renovated Prince Alfred Park Pool.

The decision will be bittersweet for Andrew Burges after he submitted a design for Ultimo site, but missed out to Seilder for what became his last building.

The 9,000-square-metre project, which will take two years to build after construction begins in 2017, will feature four key water spaces, including heated 50-metre outdoor lap pool surrounded by a free-form “beach pool” space for play, a 25-metre indoor “program pool” for swimming lessons and an indoor leisure pool with interactive toys as well as a hydrotherapy pool, crèche and gym and outdoor training circuit. It will sit beside a full-size outdoor synthetic turf multipurpose sportsfield.

The centre will be set in Gunyama Park, a new, landscaped recreational space with raised boardwalks, adventure play areas and the all-weather sports field.

Clover Moore said the winning design would transform Green Square.

“Gunyama Park and the Green Square Aquatic Centre will become a wonderful place for people to exercise, relax, and to catch up with friends and family,” she said. “Along with the library and swimming pools, the City is building a creative and community centre for Green Square residents at the former South Sydney Hospital.”

The City of Sydney council has $440 million budgeted towards infrastructure and community projects related to the Green Square town centre.

