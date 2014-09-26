Sydney Is Being Told To Slow Down

Getty/Daniel Kalisz

The city speed limit in Sydney is being lowered to 40 km/hr from Saturday which means if you’re driving at 55 km/hr in the CBD you’ll be 15 kms over the speed limit.

Signs go up around the CBD this weekend in the area bound by Castlereagh Street to the east, Kent Street to the west and Hay Street to the south.

Most of The Rocks is already a 40 km/hr zone.

State roads minister Duncan Gay said drivers need to be careful in high pedestrian areas and take notice of the changes.

“A vehicle that hits a pedestrian at 50km/h is twice as likely to cause a fatality as the same vehicle travelling at 40km/h – that’s why this change is so important,” he said.

But it’s not just motorists who need to be careful.

Gay said pedestrians need to look up from their phones and take notice of where they’re walking.

“If you’re walking around, cross at the lights, obey traffic signals and don’t get distracted by your mobile phone,” Gay said.

