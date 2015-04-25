Sydney just got smashed by a freak hailstorm

Sarah Kimmorley
The second storm to hit Sydney in a week. Photo: Nathan Bamback.

Anzac Day revellers in Sydney had to contend with a wild hailstorm that turn streets into running rivers.

The Bureau of Meteorology issued a severe thunderstorm warning, saying that large hailstones and damaging winds could be expected as the storm moved south from Gosford to Sydney, over Wollongong, Nowra and Bathurst, all the way down to Canberra.

Blackheath in the Blue Mountains has recorded hail stones the size of one to two centimeters.

The State Emergency Service is advising that people move their cars under cover or away from trees and to keep clear of fallen power lines.

For emergency help in floods and storms, ring the SES (NSW and ACT) on 132 500.

Here’s a look at Sydney as it gets hammered by the storm.

A photo posted by Sando (@ed_sando) on

A photo posted by JudesG (@judesgatchalian) on

A photo posted by sukhmani_sees (@sukhmani_sees) on

A photo posted by 7tuesdays (@misspopsi) on

A photo posted by @markorosauy on

A photo posted by Juste (@juste.b) on

A photo posted by Paul King (@someth1ng_au) on

A photo posted by Kate Chapman (@k_chappers) on

A photo posted by @jacjacmomo on

A photo posted by charliedthemc (@charliedthemc) on

A photo posted by BuyEast Buyers Agent (@buyeast) on

A photo posted by TerryZ (@snaketzzz) on

A photo posted by Melissa Brattoni (@melmels_b) on

A photo posted by @cskarstens on

A photo posted by Timothy Siu (@timmy.siu) on

