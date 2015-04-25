Sydney just got smashed by a freak hailstorm

The second storm to hit Sydney in a week. Photo: Nathan Bamback.

Anzac Day revellers in Sydney had to contend with a wild hailstorm that turn streets into running rivers.

The Bureau of Meteorology issued a severe thunderstorm warning, saying that large hailstones and damaging winds could be expected as the storm moved south from Gosford to Sydney, over Wollongong, Nowra and Bathurst, all the way down to Canberra.

Blackheath in the Blue Mountains has recorded hail stones the size of one to two centimeters.

The State Emergency Service is advising that people move their cars under cover or away from trees and to keep clear of fallen power lines.

For emergency help in floods and storms, ring the SES (NSW and ACT) on 132 500.

Here’s a look at Sydney as it gets hammered by the storm.

A photo posted by Sando (@ed_sando) on Apr 24, 2015 at 11:59pm PDT

A photo posted by JudesG (@judesgatchalian) on Apr 25, 2015 at 12:02am PDT

A photo posted by sukhmani_sees (@sukhmani_sees) on Apr 25, 2015 at 12:02am PDT

A photo posted by 7tuesdays (@misspopsi) on Apr 25, 2015 at 12:02am PDT

A photo posted by lionstigersemj (@lionstigersemj) on Apr 25, 2015 at 12:02am PDT

A photo posted by @markorosauy on Apr 25, 2015 at 12:02am PDT

A photo posted by Juste (@juste.b) on Apr 25, 2015 at 12:02am PDT

A photo posted by Paul King (@someth1ng_au) on Apr 25, 2015 at 12:02am PDT

A photo posted by Kate Chapman (@k_chappers) on Apr 25, 2015 at 12:01am PDT

A photo posted by @jacjacmomo on Apr 25, 2015 at 12:01am PDT

A photo posted by charliedthemc (@charliedthemc) on Apr 25, 2015 at 12:01am PDT

A photo posted by BuyEast Buyers Agent (@buyeast) on Apr 25, 2015 at 12:00am PDT

A photo posted by TerryZ (@snaketzzz) on Apr 25, 2015 at 12:00am PDT

A photo posted by Melissa Brattoni (@melmels_b) on Apr 25, 2015 at 12:00am PDT

A photo posted by @cskarstens on Apr 24, 2015 at 11:59pm PDT

A photo posted by Timothy Siu (@timmy.siu) on Apr 24, 2015 at 11:59pm PDT

