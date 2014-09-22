Sydney Hospitals Hoax Caller Caught And Charged

NSW detectives arrested a 30-year-old man this morning over hoax threats made to nine hospitals and health facilities across Sydney last week.

Investigators allege the calls were all made from a public payphone in Randwick. Yesterday, police released a photo, appealing to the public to help find the person responsible.

This morning police executed a search warrant on a home in Kennedy Street, Kingsford and at 9am, a man was arrested in Randwick.

He has been charged with multiple counts of using a “carriage service” (phone) for hoax threats.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.