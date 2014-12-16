Sydney, Here's What You Need To Know For Getting Into The City This Morning

Sarah Kimmorley
Photo: Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images.

The exclusion zone around Martin Place continues to be blocked off by police following the end of the siege at the Lindt cafe at around 2am this morning.

NSW Police Commissioner Andrew Scipione says people in Sydney should go about their business as usual, and not let the tragic end to the siege affect their work routine.

If you are working in the area and need to know what temporary diverts to take if your route has been affected, here’s what Sydney trains, buses, ferries and roads are doing this morning.

Buses

Trains are no stopping at Martin Place. The lines affected by this include the T4 eastern suburbs and Illawarra line.

Trains

Ferries

The latest from Transport NSW.

Car

The exclusion zone around Martin place is still in place.

The following road closures are expected to remain in place throughout the Tuesday morning peak:

    – Elizabeth Street is closed northbound between Market St and Hunter St
    – Elizabeth St is closed southbound between Hunter St and King St
    – Macquarie St is closed in both directions between St James Rd and Hunter St
    – Phillip St is closed in both directions between King St and Hunter St
    – King St is closed in both directions between Elizabeth St and Phillip St

Live traffic updates also reports that traffic is affected in all directions and there are changed parking conditions in Sydney CBD and North Sydney.

Advice: Stay away.

