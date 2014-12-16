Sydney, Here's What You Need To Know For Getting Into The City This Morning

Photo: Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images.

The exclusion zone around Martin Place continues to be blocked off by police following the end of the siege at the Lindt cafe at around 2am this morning.

NSW Police Commissioner Andrew Scipione says people in Sydney should go about their business as usual, and not let the tragic end to the siege affect their work routine.

If you are working in the area and need to know what temporary diverts to take if your route has been affected, here’s what Sydney trains, buses, ferries and roads are doing this morning.

Buses

Trains are no stopping at Martin Place. The lines affected by this include the T4 eastern suburbs and Illawarra line.

Eastern Suburbs buses are starting/finishing near St James Station, not Circular Quay. Bus tickets can be used on trains. — 131500 buses (@131500buses) December 15, 2014

Buses heading away from Coogee unable to access bus stop on #HavelockAve.Passengers advised to make way to Carr St to connect with buses. — 131500 buses (@131500buses) December 15, 2014

#Route620N #Route650 & #Route642 that operate via Cahill Expressway will divert away fr Bridge St due to closure of Macquarie St in CBD — 131500 buses (@131500buses) December 15, 2014

#Route200 services are diverting in both directions due to the closure of #MacquarieSt. Details at. http://t.co/7oJ7vQuGk6 — 131500 buses (@131500buses) December 15, 2014

Buses are diverting away from #ArdenSt in Coogee between Coogee Bay Rd and Carr St due to an accident partially closing the road. — 131500 buses (@131500buses) December 15, 2014

Citybound express services that operate via Eastern Distributor will exit @ #WilliamSt due to closure of #MacquarieSt http://t.co/mVMz6NjeGK — 131500 buses (@131500buses) December 15, 2014

Some buses are starting & finishing their journeys from #ElizabethSt near St James Station instead of Circular Quay. — 131500 buses (@131500buses) December 15, 2014

#Route422 #Route423 #Route426 & #Route428 buses travelling away from Sydney CBD using George St instead of Castlereagh St. — 131500 buses (@131500buses) December 15, 2014

#Route309 buses back to their usual route along #BotanyRd in Banksmeadow after diverting earlier due to a burst water main. — 131500 buses (@131500buses) December 15, 2014

Trains

Services on #SouthCoastLine that normally terminate at Martin Place will terminate at Bondi Junction due to the ongoing police operation — NSW TrainLink South (@TrainLinkSouth) December 15, 2014

Services will not stop at Martin Place due to ongoing police operation, alight at Town Hall, Wynyard or St James: http://t.co/NPoknf4WZY — T4 Sydney Trains (@T4SydneyTrains) December 15, 2014

Services are operating, however they will not stop at #MartinPlace due to police operation. More info: http://t.co/HOfgxxwuAn — T4 Sydney Trains (@T4SydneyTrains) December 15, 2014

Ferries

The latest from Transport NSW.

Car

The exclusion zone around Martin place is still in place.

The following road closures are expected to remain in place throughout the Tuesday morning peak:

– Elizabeth Street is closed northbound between Market St and Hunter St

– Elizabeth St is closed southbound between Hunter St and King St

– Macquarie St is closed in both directions between St James Rd and Hunter St

– Phillip St is closed in both directions between King St and Hunter St

– King St is closed in both directions between Elizabeth St and Phillip St

Live traffic updates also reports that traffic is affected in all directions and there are changed parking conditions in Sydney CBD and North Sydney.

Advice: Stay away.

