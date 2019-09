The AFL Grand Final is under way, but it hasn’t been a good start for the Swans.

The traditional run-through of the banners went Hawthorn’s way, by several miles.

The Hawks went for the traditional option – the tribute for the milestone gamer:

Sydent went for a carnivale look, talking up the “two cities” angle. Whatever that is:

Oh dear.

