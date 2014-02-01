Sydney Has The Worst Weekend Traffic In The Country, Says TomTom

Getty/ David Rogers

Sydney has the worst weekend traffic figures in comparison to any other city in the country, with weekend travelling times now as bad as peak hour on a weeknight, according to GPS manufacturer TomTom.

Figures from TomTom reveal the city’s weekend traffic has worsened considerably in the past couple of years putting pressure on travellers facing heavier traffic, travel time and higher fuel costs.

The GPS manufacturer has told The Sydney Morning Herald the difficulty of driving in Sydney on a weekend is 26% worse than driving in any period of free-flowing traffic, far worse than any other city in the country – none of which have weekend congestion levels above 20%.

So, if you have plans to head into Sydney’s CBD this weekend… think again, or take the ferry.

