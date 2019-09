Photo: ap

Among the first starters of the 2011, Sydney always shells out for a huge fireworks display. This year is their biggest ever.The city put on a $5 million show featuring 10,000 pyrotechnic shells, 20,000 shooting comets and 100,000 individual pyrotechnic effects fired from the bridge throughout the evening.



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.