Sydney Ferries Have Halted Outbound Services Until Dense Fog Lifts

Peter Terlato

A dense blanket of fog currently engulfing Sydney has left ferry passengers across the city stranded.

Sydney Ferries halted all outbound services from Circular Quay at 8am and said operations would resume when the fog clears.

Transport for NSW said ferries already in service will be permitted to complete their journeys, while a warning has been issued to motorists regarding road safety.

Privately-owned Sydney Fast Ferries is still operating services out of Circular Quay, although at a reduced speed.

