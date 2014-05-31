Sydney Ferries Go On Strike At The Peak Of The City's Vivid Festival

Sydney ferry workers held industrial action over the weekend, after pay rise negotiations with private operator Sydney Harbour ferries broke down.

Ferry workers refused to sell or collect tickets during peak demand around the Vivid Light festival over the weekend operations, including Manly ferries will also take action, freezing services between 6pm and 3am. Services continued but the industrial action also included a refusal to assist with additional private operators brought in to cope with the additional demand from Vivid spectators.

NSW Transport Minister Gladys Berejiklian says she was “dismayed that the unions would choose to sabotage the Vivid festival and disrupt the journeys of so many people, including families.”

The Maritime Union of Australia is seeking a 9% pay increase over four years and claimed that deckhands would have their weekly pay cut by $500 if the deal was not approved.

* An earlier version of this story contained several errors which have since been corrected. Business Insider apologises for those mistakes.

