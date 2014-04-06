Sydney Father Wins Court Battle Against Ex-Wife To Vaccinate His Children

Sydney father has won the right to vaccinate his children in a family court battle against their mother, who was strongly opposed to immunisation.

The 12 and 14 year old children were never vaccinated because the parents had agreed on an anti-vaccination view when they were married. After they were divorced the father realised what his children had to miss out on because they were not immunised.

The judge said the mother, who argued the children were at risk of “vaccine damage”, had become “narrowly focused on it, perhaps to the point where the best interests of her children have been subsumed”.

The judge awarded primary custody to the father after the mother was found to be delaying the proceedings, and recommended the children received all the routine childhood immunisations.

