Sydney experts are trying to save the eyesight of George of the Jungle star Indira the tiger

Indira the tiger. Image: Zambi Wildlife Retreat

The eyesight of Indira the tiger, who has appeared in numerous movies and TV series including George of the Jungle and Anaconda, is getting so bad she sometimes can’t find her food.

Indira lives at the Zambi Wildlife Retreat with other retired animals from the entertainment industry, about one hour from Sydney, Australia.

Today the 15-year-old visits the University of Sydney’s Veterinary Teaching Hospital to prepare for an operation.

“Indira is a very quiet, happy girl who is exceptionally well behaved and easy to handle,” says Zambi director Donna Wilson.

“But unfortunately her eyesight has deteriorated over the years to the point that she now walks into objects, falls into open ditches and at times has trouble finding her food.”

At the University of Sydney, anaesthesia specialist Alastair Mair and radiologist Mariano Makara will collaborate with Taronga Zoo chief veterinarian Larry Vogelnest and affiliate veterinary ophthalmologist Cameron Whittaker to anaesthetise the tiger for testing.

The tiger will have a CAT scan followed by possible surgery, depending on the results of the tests.

“This is the first time in more than a decade that we have had a tiger in our facility,” says Professor Vanessa Barrs, the hospital’s veterinary director.

