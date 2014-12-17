Sydney Streets Open, Business As Usual In CBD

The site of the Sydney siege, Martin Place. Photo: Getty Images

NSW Police will maintain a crime scene perimeter and a reduced exclusion zone around the Lindt cafe in Sydney’s Martin Place this morning, but by 10am all roads are expected to be open.

The cafe was the site of the Sydney siege which claimed the lives of Katrina Dawson and Tori Johnson, and the hostage-taking gunman, Man Haron Monis.

Yesterday afternoon, police lifted vehicle and pedestrian restrictions on a number of Sydney streets, concentrating traffic disruptions to Phillip St.

Assistant Commissioner Michael Fuller, Central Metropolitan Region Commander, urged Sydney workers, visitors and tourists to go about their business as usual.

“Martin Place will be open and we will ensure there is a strong police presence to maintain public confidence,” Fuller said.

He said investigations at and around the Lindt cafe will continue tomorrow.

Sydney train services will operate normally, although Martin Place station remains closed until 10am, when normal services are expected to resume.

This was the original exclusion zone police established after the siege began on Monday morning.

