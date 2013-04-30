Sydney Dining Slips As Melbourne's Attica Named Australia's Best Restaurant

Expect the phones to be ringing hot at Melbourne restaurant Attica today.

It is now, according to one of the world’s most authoritative dining lists, the best restaurant in Australia.

Chef Ben Shewry’s restaurant jumped Sydney’s Quay, which fell almost 20 places to number 48.

Shewry, a New Zealander, tells Fairfax Media: “It takes time to build a reputation. But we’ve always done the same thing. I’m very black and white. I’ve always done what I wanted to do – work with the best products, things that interest me – being honest, being generous… And not giving a shit.”

Two Sydney fine dining institutions – Tetsuya’s and Marque – have fallen completely out of the top 100 list after slipping from the top 50 in recent years, while David Chang’s Momofuku Seibo, a Sydney newcomer, crept into the top 100 at 89.

