REPORT: Two men arrested in Sydney as part of counter-terrorism raids

Counter-terrorism police have reportedly arrested two people in Sydney suspected of plotting to behead a member of the public.

Abdullah Salihy, 24, was arrested at Memorial Avenue in Merrylands and Mohammad Alamouie, 20, was arrested in Bankstown as part of Operation Appleby.

NSW police deputy commissioner Catherine Burn said the arrests are in relation to documents seized in anti-terror raids last year.

This is not a new threat that we are dealing with,” said Burn.

“I do stress that this activity today relates to events of last year.”

Burn said the men are part of a group of people “who came together with the idea, with the intent to do something and they started to make preparations to carry out a terrorist act”.

“They were considering some locations of interest,” she said.

A senior police source told the ABC that Salihy was planning a “similar type of attack that happened at Parramatta police headquarters”, and Alamouie was involved in planning an attack on an unidentified naval base.

The deputy commissioner also comfirmed that the arrests were linked to the raids earlier in the month in which a 15-year-old boy and a man aged 20 were arrested in south-west Sydney.

“It also relates to the five arrests that we made on December 10,” she said.

Today’s events brings the number of people arrested for terrorism offences under Operation Appleby to 13.

“There is no current threat, there is no pending threat,” said Burn, who added that Australians should get out and about this Christmas but remain vigilant.

Both men have been taken into custody by counter-terrorism police and are due to face court later today.

