Sydney Considers Creating A New Inner-City Suburb, Harold Park, Where The Trotting Track Was

The former Harold Park Paceway as it was – currently being turned into a 1250 apartment development by Mirvac. Photo: Nick Laham/Getty

Sydney City Council is creating a new suburb between Glebe and Annandale, around the former Harold Park Paceway, currently being turned into a $1 billion residential development by Mirvac.

The 10.6 hectare site, owned by the NSW Trotting Club for 108 years until it was sold in 2010 for $150 million, isbilled as “Glebe’s secret backyard” by the developer. It will include 3.8 hectares of open public space and house around 3000 people in 1250 apartments, and some terraces. The first residents are due to move in later this year.

Mirvac has approached the Council to change the name. The area is currently part of the suburb of Forest Lodge.

Council has created four options including a name change and/or new suburb or merging it with Glebe, and are now seeking community views. The details are here.

Submissions close on 8 July.

