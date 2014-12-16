Workers Have Been Told The City Is Open For Business Following The Sydney Siege

NSW Police Commissioner Andrew Scipione says people in Sydney should go about their business as usual, and not let the tragic end to the Sydney cafe siege affect their work routine.

Scipione, alongside NSW Premier Mike Baird, held a press conference in Sydney today, following the revelation three people had been killed – two hostages and the hostage taker – during the 16-hour-long siege at a cafe in Sydney’s Martin Place.

“To the people of Sydney… this was an isolated incident,” Scipione said.

“Do not let this incident bring about any loss of confidence about working.”

The police commissioner added that this was not the time to speculate or come up with theories, adding that the Lindt cafe premises had been secured and at this stage we have no explosive devices been found.

“Our first thoughts and prayers are with the innocent victim of this horrendous, vicious attack,” he said.

Baird told media, “the values we held dear yesterday, we hold dear today.”

“They are the values of freedom, democracy and harmony.”

The Premier paid tribute to the men and women of the NSW Police, who he said “saved many lives” over the past few hours.

He added, “We should go about our business” as usual.

Yesterday, Baird encouraged people who work in the Sydney CBD exclusion zone to “work from home tomorrow”. The exclusion zone was set up around Martin Place, not long after the siege began.

Here is a map of the exclusion zone:

MORE COVERAGE

PHOTOS: A dramatic end to the Sydney cafe siege

VIDEO: The moment police stormed the cafe in the Sydney siege

CRITICAL INVESTIGATION: Police launch probe after confirming three killed in Sydney siege

HOSTAGE TAKER: Man Monis was a ‘spiritual healer’ with a long rap sheet

HOW IT HAPPENED: Police entered when they heard gunshots inside the cafe

REACTION: The front pages of newspapers around the world this morning

SYDNEY TRANSPORT: What you need to know to head to the CBD today

PRIME MINISTER: There Are ‘Lessons To Be Learned’ From The Sydney Siege

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.