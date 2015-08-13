Sydney City Council just launched its plan for tech startups

Elisa Mokany is a co-founder of SpeeDx, an all-female led Sydney-based tech startup that develops gene detection technology to enable faster, simpler and cheaper diagnosis of diseases. Image: Supplied.

With more than 60% of Australia’s startups based in Sydney, the local council is launching an action plan to help entrepreneurs.

While it’s still a draft, the initial ideas for the 10-year plan includes establishing an entrepreneurship centre, hosting coding classes and limiting bureaucracy to encourage more co-working spaces.

Lord Mayor Clover Moore said the needs of tech startups were different to those of other small businesses.

“Sydney is home to Australia’s highest concentration of tech startups and we’re developing a global reputation for supporting innovation,” Moore said.

“With the right support, Sydney can be a global leader in the field. To grow the jobs of the future we need to find ways to develop more skilled entrepreneurs, particularly women.

“The city’s draft Tech Startups Action Plan will help us make that a reality.”

Also flagged in the report are investor recruitment events, launching visiting entrepreneur programs and offering up council-owned properties as work and event spaces for startups.

“We must ensure that Sydney is a supportive location for such development so that our most talented companies and the entrepreneurs behind them grow their business in Sydney,” Moore said.

The draft paper will be available to comment on from August 18.

