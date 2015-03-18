Sydney businessman Morgan Huxley's killer found guilty of murder

Photo: Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images

Daniel Jack Kelsall has been found guilty of murdering Sydney businessman Morgan Huxley in his home in September 2013.

A jury of seven men and five women ruled the 22-year-old was guilty of indecent assault and murder.

The ABC reports Kelsall, who pleaded not guilty to both charges, showed no emotion when the verdict was handed down.

Kelsall claimed he had consensual sexual relations with the 31-year-old and that an intruder assaulted Huxley.

Huxley was found stabbed to death in his Neutral Bay apartment.

A sentence hearing has been scheduled for April 29.

Kelsall became the prime suspect in the murder case after he contacted police and told them he was at the scene prior to the offence being committed.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.