Sydney Bushfires Worsen, Damaging Homes And Electricity Networks

Fires that sparked emergency warnings across New South Wales today have worsened in the late afternoon, damaging at least 2 houses, injuring 7 firefighters and interrupting the supply of electricity to more than 730 homes.

The NSW Rural Fire Service has confirmed that at least one home has been damaged in Winmalee in the Blue Mountains, and another in the Western Sydney suburb of Marsden Park.

Meanwhile, the SMH reports that more than 730 homes in Sydney’s west were without power as of 5.53pm, of which about 230 in the Winmalee area would remain without electricity overnight.

There were more than 60 fire warnings listed on the NSW RFS website just past 6pm.

The NSW RFS said at about 4pm that 5 firefighters had sustained smoke inhalation and two suffered minor burns. It later said that 6 firefighters had suffered smoke inhalation, and one had been sent to hospital for observation.

Another firefighter was taken to Nepean Hospital after complaining of chest pain.

A total of 999 firefighters have been involved in the effort today.

Now read: Smoke Blanketed Sydney’s CBD Today As High Temperatures And Winds Fan Several Bush Fires

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook and Twitter

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.