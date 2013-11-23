Sydney Bunkers Down For More Wild Weather As The BOM Predicts Hail, Rain And Wind

The wild weather for Sydney-siders is expected to continue this evening despite temporary relief this afternoon, as a severe storm cell is expected to move southeast through Sydney from Windsor.

State emergency services are warning residents to take precautions as large hailstones, heavy rainfall, flash flooding and damaging winds are predicted.

Here’s a look at the storm predicted to hit Sydney’s CBD and airport at around 5.00pm.

Read The Bureau of Meteorology’s warning here.

