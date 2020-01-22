15 photos that show why Sydney is the most Instagrammable place of 2020

Shutterstock Sydney, Australia, was just named the most Instagrammable city in the world.

Big 7 Travel just released its list of the 50 most Instagrammable travel destinations for 2020, based on hashtags of locations, a poll of readers, and editorial board recommendations.

Sydney, Australia, came in at the top of the list for the second year in a row.

The natural beauty and city sites draw in visitors, despite the bushfires raging in Australia.

You can see Big 7’s full list of Instagrammable destinations here.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

The Sydney Harbour Bridge is one of the most iconic spots in the city.

travellight/Shutterstock The bridge is a notable landmark in the city.

Visitors can also climb the bridge to see what the city looks like from its summit.

People are often drawn to the unique architecture of Sydney’s Opera House.

Tooykrub/Shutterstock The Sydney Opera House has been open for 40 years.

The Opera House, which is Sydney’s top tourist destination according to its website, has a rotating schedule of performances and events, so you can plan your trip around the spectacles you’d like to see.

Bradley’s Head gives tourists a close-up view of the water at Sydney Harbour National Park.

Anneta Konstantinides/Insider Visitors can look at the Sydney skyline.

Bradley’s Head is also home to an outdoor amphitheater.

The Taronga Zoo combines the city landscape with wildlife.

Ian Lumsden / 500px / Getty Images The zoo also features a ropes course.

The zoo is open every day of the year, including Christmas Day, according to its website.

Bondi Beach is one of the most popular beaches in Australia.

Anadolu Agency / Contributor / Getty Images You can snap a photo from the rocks nearby.

The area is known for its surfing and relaxed culture.

You can also stop by the Iceberg Pool in Bondi for a dip and some pictures while you’re there.

Guenievre Lasalarié / Getty Images The pools overlook the ocean.

There’s an adult and kid’s pool at the Bondi Baths, according to the Bondi Icebergs Club website. They’re open to the public year-round.

The Royal Botanic Garden is renowned for its plants and elaborate light installations.

Jason Reed/Reuters The light show at the Botanic Garden.

The Royal Botanic Garden is more than just an arboretum, as it features a stargazing area and Australia’s oldest science centre.

Sydney’s new “rainbow crossing” is the perfect background for a photo.

Don Arnold / Contributor / Getty Images The rainbow-coloured crosswalk came to Sydney in 2019.

Created in 2019, it’s the first rainbow crosswalk to be designed in a curved shape.

The Chinese Garden of Friendship offers respite from the hustle and bustle of the city.

Steve Christo – Corbis / Contributor / Getty Images The city skyline is visible from the garden.

Located in Sydney’s Darling Harbour, the Garden features a museum, a playground, and a carousel, as listed on its website.

You can bring some colour to your life and your Instagram feed with the Waterview Wharf Workshops.

WalkerPod Images/Getty Images They stand out against the greenery.

You can visit the colourful houses by water or land.

You can get an even better view of the Harbour Bridge from Luna Park’s Ferris wheel.

Jeff Greenberg / Contributor / Getty Images The Ferris wheel is the park’s big attraction.

Luna Park is home to multiple carnival-style rides, as well as restaurants and shops.

The city goes all out for Chinese New Year.

James D. Morgan/Contributor for Getty Images Chinese New Year festivals run throughout January and February in Sydney.

Sydney has many events throughout the year. You can check out a running list on its tourism website.

The Spit Bridge to Manly walk offers a close-up view of Sydney’s natural beauty.

Anneta Konstantinides/Insider The coast walk is ideal for fans of the outdoors.

The hiking route features Aboriginal rock engravings from 1,000 years ago, according to the Sydney Coast Walks website.

If you visit Sydney in the spring, you can see the purple Jacaranda trees.

James D. Morgan / Contributor / Getty Images Tourists flock to the trees.

Jacaranda trees bloom in October, and the city hosts a festival to celebrate their arrival each year.

Every part of the city has something to offer.

Rudy Balasko/Shutterstock The Sydney skyline.

You can find out more about Sydney here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.