Sydney and Melbourne just experienced the coldest morning of the year

Those in Sydney and Melbourne have woken up to the coldest morning of the year.

In Sydney’s CBD, temperatures dropped to five degrees with Melbourne’s CBD reaching as low as 3.3 degrees.

Both Sydney’s western suburbs and Melbourne’s north east experienced below-zero temperatures.

Brisbane also recorded a frosty morning with temperatures of 9.3 degrees.



The coldest morning of the year comes as a cold front sweeps through New South Wales and Victoria this weekend.

NSW was blanketed with snow on Friday in areas such as The Blue Mountains, Orange and Bathurst.

It’s good news for ski-fields especially at the start of the school holidays with Perisher reporting 70cm of snow and over 60cm at Thredbo.

According to the Bureau of Meteorology, there won’t be any rain on Sunday with temperatures expected to hit 16 degrees in Sydney and 12 degrees in Melbourne.

Check out the cold snap that has hit Australia.

