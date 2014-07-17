Sydney And Melbourne Have Some Of The Best Restaurant Wine Lists In The World Say International Experts

Sommelier Michael Engelmann during his Rockpool Bar & Grill role. Photo: supplied.

Restaurants in Sydney and Melbourne have beaten rivals some of the world’s greatest cities in an international competition of the world’s best wine lists.

UK-based magazine, The World of Fine Wine released its inaugural World’s Best Wine Lists awards last week, with the top 3-star rating going to six Melbourne and five Sydney restaurants, beating more famous dining cities such as Rome (4) and Paris (3).

Australia nabbed 14 of the 219 3-star ratings, coming an impressive third behind the UK and US for the most places with the top ranking.

A judging panel of leading wine critics and masters of wine assessed more than 4,000 lists, also awarding 400 2-stars and 600 1-star.

Sydney’s 3-star wine restaurants are Quay, Black By Ezard, Glass Brasserie, Love Tilly Devine and Rockpool Bar & Grill.

Melbourne’s are Vue de monde, Flower Drum, Masani, Rosetta Ristorante, Rockpool Bar & Grill and Woodland House.

On top of that the Royal Mail Hotel, Dunkeld, Rockpool Bar & Grill, Perth, and Appellation at The Louise in the Barossa Valley also received 3-stars.

Love Tilly Devine, a small, grungy back-lane wine bar in East Sydney received a special Jury Award for its list, while two lists from Neil Perry’s Rockpool Bar & Grill, managed by sommelier Michael Engelmann (who left last week to work for legendary New York restaurateur Danny Meyer) scored additional awards. RB&G Melbourne won Best Dessert and Fortified Wine List, best Sydney was recognised for Best Champagne and Sparkling and Best By-the-Glass.

Neil Perry told Business Insider that he was thrilled that the list received international recognition. Around $6.5 million worth of wine sits in the cellars at the Sydney restaurant – some from the $40 million personal collection of co-owner David Doyle – while there’s wine valued at more than $10 million across the three bar and grill sites.

The Royal Mail, which features the personal cellar of pub’s owner, barrister Allan Myers, won the Best Overall in Region award.

View the full list of winning global restaurants is here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.