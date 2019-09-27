Sydney Airport wants travellers to take more Instagram selfies, and has installed a 25-metre digital screen to ensure that happens

Sydney Airport has got a slew of new changes.

It has a 53-metre curved wall made of Tasmanian Oak and a 25-metre digital screen that features images of iconic Sydney sites – all designed to make the terminal more attractive on instagram.

The airport has also rebranded as SYD, which refers to first three letters of the airport’s name and its airport code.

The farewell point at the departures gate now features a 53-metre curved wall made of 9,000kg worth of Tasmanian Oak, as well as a 25-metre digital screen that features iconic Sydney imagery from the Harbour Bridge to Bondi’s Icebergs pools, the Australian Financial Review reported.

It is set to attract the thousands of travellers who go through the terminal to take selfies.

“This is one of the most tagged social spots in Sydney and draws a huge selfie crowd,” Sydney Airport CEO Geoff Culbert said in a statement. “The upgrade has turned the experience into something special for travellers and we’re already seeing it feature heavily on Instagram and other social channels, which is really positive and a great advertisement for Sydney.

“By opening up the area, we’ve also effectively doubled the circulation space which will significantly improve the journey through to passport control – especially during peaks when we’ve got a lot of people jetting off at the same time.”

The wall was designed by architecture firm Hassell. While Culbert wouldn’t say how much it cost, he said “it wasn’t cheap but so worth it”, according the AFR.

“If we were making that decision purely on a cost basis we would have put a gyprock wall up there with a pretty basic sign rather than a 53-metre long Tasmanian oak wall which we’re really proud of, and it’s now become one of the most tagged places in Sydney on social media.”

The new wall forms part of the airport’s ongoing investment of more than $1 million dollars a day in major facilities and services to enhance the customer experience.

While the company has rebranded as SYD, its legal still Sydney Airport Corporation. The SYD logo is the airport’s first major brand change since it was privatised back in 2002, the AFR reported. It represents the first three letters of the airport’s name as well as its international airport code. While it may seem like a similar naming structure to LAX in Los Angeles, Culbert said it they didn’t plan to copy it.

In addition, the logo was designed to be flexible so that it could be designed in different colours and formats, the AFR reported. On business cards it is etched in silver to look like a plane fuselage.

Sydney Airport is the busiest airport in Australia, and was used by 44.4 million passengers. The international airport itself, handles 16.7 million passengers a year. The rebranding effort comes as the airport celebrates its 100th anniversary this year.

Culbert added that the rebrand was part of the airport’s effort to shift from an “infrastructure asset to a community asset”, according to the AFRw.

“We’re trying to unlock this latent desire for people to be proud of their home airport,” he said.

In addition to the walls, there were other changes made at the airport. It changed its statement from “To deliver a world-class airport experience and foster the growth of aviation for the benefit of Sydney, NSW and Australia” to something much easier: “To make Sydney proud every day.”

Culbert said the previous motto wasn’t bad but had become “a bit meaningless” to staff. He added that the new motto was about making sure all international visitors who came here had “a great first impression of Sydney and a great last impression of Sydney when they leave,” according to the AFR.

The airport is also trialling “overflow” points further from the terminal. These are set to reduce the time cars spend queuing to get into the airport from about 10 minutes down to 2 minutes.

Plus, the airport is set to bring in more restaurants, cafes and shops to its T3 Qantas domestic terminal, adding clothing brands such as Peter Alexander and Camila, the AFR reported.

But with all these new changes Sydney Airport shouldn’t get too comfortable with getting all the international love, as the Western Sydney International Airport is set to open in 2026.

