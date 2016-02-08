Sydney Airport is cranking up its food options with Vue de Monde's Shannon Bennett and a US celebrity chef

US celebrity chef Wolfgang Puck is opening an Italian restaurant at Sydney airport. Photo: Michael Buckner/Getty Images.

Sydney Airport is planning to ramp up the food offerings at the international terminal, with one of Melbourne’s top chefs, Shannon Bennett, opening a burger bar, alongside a bistro by Los Angeles chef Wolfgang Puck.

Austrian-born Puck, the Oscars caterer for the past 21 years, has nearly 30 restaurants around the world, but is best known for Spago in LA, where he was one of the pioneers of what became known as California cuisine.

The Bistro by Wolfgang Puck is described as an “Italian trattoria-style dining experience, serving modern Italian fare including gourmet pasta and wood-fired pizza” and will open by the end of the financial year in what the airport is calling the City View dining precinct after travellers have passed through customs.

Following in similar footsteps to Qantas consultant chef Neil Perry, Vue de Monde chef Shannon Bennett is opening his first hamburger venture, Benny Burger, designed for the airport, which he says “will showcase a range of deluxe burgers using organic and wild-sourced ingredients”.

Bennett has dubbed the signature burger, featuring Blackmore Wagyu beef, a free-range egg and pickled beetroot “The Chang”, in what seems to be a reference to US chef David Chang, who also has Momofuku Seiobo in Sydney, but is not a fan of beetroot in burgers.

The Australian contingent is rounded out by Mike McEnearney reviving his popular Kitchen by Mike diner, opening in late 2016, as well as a juice bar. The fifth and final new venture is Heineken House, with the Dutch beer giant turning the pop-up beer hall it often creates at sporting events into a more permanent feature.

Architect Mike McCann of Dreamtime Australia Design, responsible for some of Sydney’s most memorable restaurant spaces, will design The Bistro by Wolfgang Puck, Heineken House and Kitchen by Mike spaces

Sydney Airport’s retail GM Glyn Williams said the dining precinct was designed to complement the new 13 brand “luxury” shopping precinct due to open mid-year.

“We welcome not only Australian airport firsts, but also global food and beverage firsts which deliver an enhanced airport experience and a strong mix of options that cater to all tastes and travellers,” Williams said.

