Sydney Airport Has A Plan To Double Its Capacity By 2033

Sydney airport says it can handle twice the amount of passengers it already does every year by combining its international and domestic terminals and upgrading roads.

In a report due to be released today, reported by The Sydney Morning Herald the airport sets out a master plan to beef up its capacity by 2033.

This will reignite the debate over whether Sydney needs a second airport.

“While we support the identification by government of a site for a second Sydney airport, our planning shows that we’ll be able to meet demand well beyond 2033,” the airports chief executive Kerrie Mather told the SMH.

