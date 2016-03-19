We just got a look at what's on startup founders' minds -- and it's bad news for Wall Street

We just got some insight into what’s on the minds of startup founders and executives, and it may not be good news for Wall Street.

Nasdaq Private Markets surveyed a group of startup founders, CEOs, and directors at the South by Southwest (SXSW) conference in Austin last weekend.

The survey found that 42% of folks did not expect their companies to go public in the future — up 62% from last year year. Another 34% said “maybe,” while only 24% said “definitely.”

That means there are likely to be fewer initial public offerings, or IPOs, on the horizon.

Nearly half of companies surveyed were 10 years old or older, while nearly a third were 1-3 years old. A quarter were in finance, while another 25% were in software or hardware tech. The remaining were split between healthcare, consumer goods, entertainment, and others sectors.

So if they don’t want to go public, how do they expect to fund themselves?

Just over a third – or 35% – of respondents said that venture capital was their preferred path to funding, while 31% said private equity.

But only 10% said that funding was their top priority for the upcoming year. Meanwhile, 26% said marketing and advertising was their biggest priority, while another 26% said hiring new talent.

There’s been a chill in the tech start-up world, and Business Insider’s Biz Cameron reports that it was tangible at SXSW. No tech startup has gone public in 2016 in the US.

That means that tech bankers have to get creative in how they work with clients. Goldman Sachs’ global head of tech, media, and telecom banking, Dan Dees, last year told Business Insider his firm is developing new teams to work with tech companies at multiple “touch points,” or stages, in their development — especially early on.

That can mean helping companies go global or brand as private players — and it means helping them raise capital in private funding rounds, not just in initial public offerings.

