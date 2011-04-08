Lessons From SXSW: 21 Entrepreneurs Reveal Why Drinking And Late-Night Partying Counts As Work

The dust has settled on SXSW — we’ve all caught up on our sleep, cleared our livers and hopefully lost the taco weight. Conference season is now underway – Web 2.0 just ended, Summit Series sails this weekend, with TechCrunch Disrupt and Startup 2011 and Mesh and Big Omaha and Internet Week on deck, and probably a Foo Camp or five to boot. We’re back to real life, i.e. overscheduled with an impossibly long to-do list — i.e., work.



Real life, real work — does SXSW count as either? To hear it from people who didn’t go, no; “I had too much work” or “I couldn’t justify a party in Texas” were the two refrains I heard the most. To me, neither excuse holds water: SXSW not only counts as work, but is a vital can’t-miss professional opportunity.

This was my third year. For my first two, I went indie and paid my own way; this year, I went as part of the Hashable team. Going with a startup looking to launch big at the event is not a tough sell (yes, there is an app for that); but for some in bigger companies, often more ‘traditional,’ SXSW may be viewed as a four-day vacation, especially as seen via party pics, boozy twitter updates and ridiculous extremes of T-shirt swag.

With 40,000 people in attendance and Interactive dwarfing Music on its home turf, it seems clear that something is working – even if it might not be that lanyard-sporting dude double-fisting margaritas. Or maybe that dude just bought the drinks over which he will land a key investor, and it’s 2009 and his name is Dennis Crowley. If having fun counts as work and “work” is something you do because it’s fun, the lines can get awful blurry. It’s the kind of question I asked last year in my series for Rypple —social software about feedback, coaching, and thanks— about making work meaningful (called “I ♥ Work” – so, bias declared). It’s also a question that I will be exploring for Rypple in a follow-up series, kicked off with this question: “Does SXSW Count As Work?” and posed to a slate of enterprising attendees from across verticals (social, mobile, tech, agency), cities (New York, San Fran, Boulder, Austin and Toronto), and years of SXSW expertise (newbies, regulars and veterans). I’ll let them tell you about it, in my very-lightly edited rendering of their answers to my questions.

A quick note on the sample: it is meant to be neither scientific nor unbiased; I sent out a big email to friends and colleagues, and this is what I got back. (Plus one person who declined because it was a touchy subject in their workplace. Hmm.) There are a few disclosures at the end for you sticklers, but to grumble that these people are all my friends is to utterly miss the point. Here, start reading – 21 interviews with 21 awesome people should help. Peruse your options in the list below or click HERE.

