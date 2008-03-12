SXSW: How To Drink, Work And Succeed At The Same Time

We know people are drinking — or trying to drink — at SXSW. Anybody getting any actual work done? Yes, says BricaBox’s Nate Westheimer. And if you can combine the two, Nate points out, you can become a star.



Perhaps most emblematic of SXSW culture has been NYC’s own Gary Vaynerchuk, of WinelibraryTV. Gary has been behind some of the biggest parties (see this), been included in some of the most important keynotes (legendary Kathy Sierra brought a clearly humbled Vaynerchuk on stage for her session), and been leading brainstorming sessions with the industry’s biggest (sitting on the knoll outside the Convention centre with his friends from Pownce (and Digg) Gary said, “This is how we’re going to make Pownce blow up…”).

And, out of all the proclamations for “who’s this year’s Twitter,” my guess is that Gary Vaynerchuk himself has blown up (and scaled better) than any other brand or service this year. Seemingly everyone here is wearing a WLTV wristband or sticker, thanks to a posse of fans and followers handing out schwag (led by little brother and protege AJ Vaynerchuk).

