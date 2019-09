A free South By Southwest magazine given out to conference attendees is registering as a bomb at Austin airport security and delaying some flights.

There are several people tweeting about the incident. We’ve reached out to the Austin airport and TSA for comment and left a message.

Here’s what people are saying on Twitter:

