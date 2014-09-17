One Of The Best Android Keyboard Apps Is Finally Available For The IPhone

Apple Swype on the iPhone

Swype, and Android keyboard app that lets you type by sliding your finger to different letters, will be officially available for the iPhone, iPad, and iPod Touch when Apple rolls out a major update later today.

Swype will be available for $US0.99, which is the same price Android users have been paying for the app. With Swype, you can simply hold your finger down on a letter and drag it to the next letter to create a word rather than pecking at the keys. Nuance Communications, the company that owns Swype, is also talking up the app’s ability to predict your words and learn your vocabulary the more you use it — features that are pretty standard for any good keyboard app.

The launch doesn’t come as too much of a surprise considering Apple previously announced that third-party keyboard apps would be compatible with iOS 8. Since Swype is one of the most popular keyboard apps out there with about a million installs in the Google Play store, it’s not shocking to see it launch with the debut of iOS 8.

