A viral TikTok shows a woman’s armpits full of breast milk. It’s more common than people might think, a lactation consultant says.

Linda Jones recently posted a TikTok showing the lumps in her armpits after delivering triplets. Breast and armpit engorgement is common before milk production, an expert says. Courtesy of Linda Jones

Linda Jones knew to expect the unexpected when she delivered triplets, but she never imagined that she would go viral for sharing a TikTok video of her armpits engorged with breast milk.

Jones delivered her triplets, a girl and identical boys, at 34 weeks. She told Insider that at first she didn’t seem to be producing milk, but when her milk came in on her third day postpartum, her breast and armpits “were rock-hard and swollen.”

Jones wasn’t as surprised as others might have been when they saw her video. She had experienced the same thing with her previous three pregnancies.

“I didn’t know what was happening with my first three kids, and I suffered in silence at home,” she said. “With the triplets, my hospital stay was much longer due to my C-section. I was able to speak with nurses and a lactation specialist once I became engorged this time.”

It’s not as rare as you might think

Nursing parents can become engorged in the early days of nursing until the body regulates its milk production. Since mammary tissue extends into the armpits, that area can become firm and swollen with milk as well, said Leigh Anne O’Connor, an international board-certified lactation consultant and the vice president of the New York Lactation Consultant Association.

Most people won’t experience the large lumps that Jones’ video shows. “The nurses have never seen a case of extreme engorgement as bad as mine,” Jones said.

O’Connor recommended using cold compresses to alleviate engorgement. “It is not dangerous, but it can be uncomfortable and in rare cases can lead to mastitis, an infection of the mammary tissue,” she said.

Jones found relief by alternating warm and cool compresses. She said that though the engorgement went away, her armpits hadn’t returned to their pre-pregnancy shape. She still pumps for the triplets but monitors carefully for signs of engorgement.

A surprising conversation

Jones started documenting her pregnancy on Instagram and TikTok when she found out she was expecting triplets.

“It’s rare to see triplets, and with my IVF experiences I want to also provide awareness and knowledge of the process,” she said.

Even so, she was surprised when her video about the armpits got more than half a million likes, she said.

“I assumed I was one of few that suffered from engorgement,” she said. She’s realized that’s not the case, and she said she was happy to see a more nuanced conversation about breastfeeding.

“Doctors don’t teach us about engorgement,” she said. “As pregnant women we’re told breastfeeding is important, but no one ever stops to explain the cons of breastfeeding. I hope my story can help someone that is suffering from engorgement.”