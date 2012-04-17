This iPhone Dock Follows You Around And Records Video Via Remote Control [DEMO]

Swivl is a neat iPhone dock that gives you hands-free control as you shoot and record video.



All you have to do is open up the Swivl app, attach your iPhone to the dock, and hit record on the remote control. The dock then follows the remote control – or, it swivels towards the direction of the remote control.

We placed the Swivl dock on our news desk and tested it out by walking around the office. Our verdict? We love the idea behind Swivl, but there’s still a lot of work to be done.

Unless you FaceTime chat a lot or like to record yourself walking around in an enclosed space, the Swivl isn’t yet worth its $179 sticker price.

Find out for yourself whether the Swivl is worth your money and watch our quick video demo below:

Produced By: Daniel Goodman & William Wei

