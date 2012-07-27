A Swiss Soccer Player Got Ejected For Flopping In The Olympics

We saw the rarest of soccer phenomena today at the Olympics — a player was sent off for flopping.



In the 77th minute of the Switzerland-Gabon game, Swiss player Oliver Buff (!) took a faux-tumble in the box in an attempt to win a penalty.

The ref wasn’t having it, so he gave Buff his second yellow card, ejecting him from the game.

Flopping is an epidemic in soccer, but most refs don’t have the courage to harshly punish floppers on the field. This ref obviously did.

Awesome:



