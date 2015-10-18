This electric racing car goes from zero to 60 mph in less than 2 seconds

Students at ETH Zurich, one of Switzerland’s premiere engineering universities, have built Flüela, an electric car that’s breaking world records. With its insane acceleration, it’s blowing professional gasoline engines out of the water, and the builders from the AMZ racing team hope to prove that electric cars are the future.

