This Swiss Political Party Wants To Outlaw PowerPoint

Microsoft PowerPoint isn’t the most popular software around, but does it deserve an entire political party solely devoted to its destruction?



Switzerland’s Anti-PowerPoint Party (APPP) thinks so. The group was formed to “influence the public to put a stop to the phenomenon of idle time in the economy, industry, research, and educational institutions,” according to its website, and identifies PowerPoint presentations as the chief culprit.

It’s seeking a nationwide referendum to ban PowerPoint throughout Switzerland, and even plans on presenting candidates for the national election later this year. The party claims that lost productivity due to PowerPoint usage costs the Swiss economy $2.1 billion CHF (or $2.5 billion) and the European economy €110 billion (or $155 billion) each year.

The APPP’s founder Matthias Poehm is a public speaking trainer with a particularly strong aversion to PowerPoint. He has even written a book about it called “The PowerPoint Fallacy” which just so happens to be featured on the website and available at a discount if you sign up for the party.

Poehm admitted to PC World that he’s using the party as a promotional tool to sell his book, but also wants to raise awareness that there are better alternatives to PowerPoint. He suggests the classic flipchart as the best option for presentations.

