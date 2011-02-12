Switching Cell Phone Carriers? Keep These Tips In Mind Before You Do

Photo: Illustration from Business Insider

With Verizon Wireless now selling the iPhone, there’s rumour that many will switch from AT&T. On the other hand, I’m sure there are many Verizon Wireless customers who switch to AT&T. Let’s not forget about T-Mobile, Sprint and any other carriers that thousands of people switch to, from one vendor to another, every day.Verizon Wireless provided these four tips to consider when switching cell phone carriers. You’ll find the tips a bit slanted towards Verizon Wireless, but I’m sure you’ll find the tips can apply to any carrier you might be switching too.



If you want to keep and transfer your current phone number to your new device, do not cancel your current service provider just yet:

Your current account and phone number MUST be kept active until a Verizon Wireless sales representative transfers your current, active number to your new account during the sales transaction. Once this happens, your former carrier will be notified that your account is now terminated, and your friends, family and business contacts can continue to reach you at the same number they all know.

