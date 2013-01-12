This Is The Only iPad Mini Case That Matters

Photo: Switcheasy

Ever since Switcheasy sent me a Canvas case to review, I haven’t taken it off of my iPad Mini.The Canvas is exactly what I want in an iPad case—and I border on obsessive-compulsive about this stuff.



It covers the entire device, front and back, when not in use and it’s tough and durable without feeling bulky.

Of course, it still allows for easy access to the volume and orientation-lock buttons.

When using your iPad in portrait orientation, the cover easily folds all the way around the back, leaving you with nothing but the screen in front of you.

And its folio form factor makes it easy to prop it up in landscape orientation without buying a ridiculous iPad stand. See the picture below.

The $40 price tag might turn you off, but I’d consider it a small price to keep your $329-plus iPad Mini safe the next time you drop it on the sidewalk. I’ve done this myself, and the Switcheasy Canvas is more than capable of keeping yours untarnished.

I can wholeheartedly recommend this case. Check it out on Switcheasy’s site here.

