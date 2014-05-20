Here's How To Quit The IPhone And Switch To An Android

Last week, news broke that a former iPhone owner is suing Apple. She alleges that when she changed to a non-Apple device, she stopped getting text messages.

In fact, an Apple employee admitted that if you switch from iPhone to Android, iMessages won’t deliver texts from iPhone users to your new Android device.

But that shouldn’t stop you from switching to a new device that might be bigger and possibly better than what the iPhone offers.

