This New Job-Hunting App Steals The Addictive Feature That Made Dating App Tinder Go Viral

Switch, a new job hunting app that lets you search for a job the same way you’d swipe for a date on Tinder, has just secured $US1.4 million in seed round funding led by Rhodium and Metamorphic Ventures.

Like Tinder, Switch allows you to quickly browse through available job listings. You swipe right on jobs you’re interested in and left on jobs you want to pass on. Hiring managers do the same on candidate profiles and when there’s a match both users are notified.

Switch sends a notification to your phone as well as an intro email to both parties. If email feels too formal, mutually interested job seekers and employers can also chat informally within the app.

Yarden Tadmore, Switch’s founder and CEO says that the Tinder model for job hunting is particularly effective because it facilitates easy browsing.

“We operate on the five second resume principle,” he says, “which is usually the amount of time a recruiter spends on a resume. They scan through the typical data points and move on.”

Switch Switch app’s ‘Switch cards’ let you easily scan open positions

He explains that that’s why Switch’s “Switch cards,” which contain all the critical info about either the job seeker or open position, are designed to be easily digestible.

Because it’s so easy to browse and candidate names are anonymized, the app caters well to people who are not actively seeking a new job, but may be open to the right opportunity if it presented itself.

Companies such as Facebook, Ebay, Soundcloud, Taboola, wikipedia, Crowdtap, and Dropbox are already users. For now the app is completely free for both candidates and internal corporate recruiters, though they will eventually roll out a tiered payment plan for employers.

Switch currently only operates in New York, but is planning to use their new funding to expand to other markets such as the San Francisco Bay Area, Los Angeles, Austin, and Washington D.C.

