Swisscom CEO Was Found Dead In A Suspected Suicide

Carsten Schloter, the CEO of Switzerland’s largest phone company Swisscom, was found dead in a suspected suicide, Bloomberg reports.



Schloter’s body was found in his Freiburg home, and police are assuming he killed himself, according to a Swisscom statement.

Swisscom is “deeply saddened and pass on their condolences to the family and relatives,” Chairman Hansueli Loosli said in the statement.

The 49-year-old Schloter joined Swisscom in 2000 and became chief executive in 2006, according to Bloomberg.

