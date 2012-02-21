Swiss Watch Sales Surge All Over The World

Photo: alexkerhead via flickr
Phew.From JPMorgan:
Ticking up. After several months indicating a slowdown, the US grew at its fastest rate in 10 months, posting a 37% increase (vs. 26% in December). In Asia, December’s deceleration in Hong Kong and China seem to have been more a function of the timing of CNY, as both key regions saw exports shoot back up in January (HK back to 33% from 21% and China back to 37% from 26%). Japan also posted its strongest increase in several months, growing 29% (vs. 27% in December).
