Swiss Watch Sales Surge All Over The World

Ticking up. After several months indicating a slowdown, the US grew at its fastest rate in 10 months, posting a 37% increase (vs. 26% in December). In Asia, December’s deceleration in Hong Kong and China seem to have been more a function of the timing of CNY, as both key regions saw exports shoot back up in January (HK back to 33% from 21% and China back to 37% from 26%). Japan also posted its strongest increase in several months, growing 29% (vs. 27% in December).

