The World Is Still Crazy For Swiss Watches

Forget the strong Swiss Franc.



Swiss watch export growth is close to its fastest pace in decades.

What’s driving the boom? China.

China continues to generate strong demand, growing 44% in the month (from 46% in July), while Italy (up 44%), the UK (up 30%) and Germany (up 10%) all saw upticks in volume from last month. China has now posted growth of 40%+for six straight months. The U.S. also posted solid growth in August with a 22% increase (from 34% in July).

Photo: JPMorgan

