Swiss Voters Set To Reject Referendum That Would Cap Executive Pay

A Swiss referendum on Sunday rejected a move to cap executive pay at 12 times the wage of a firm’s lowest earner, according to provisional results aired on local television.

The measure had been expected to fail, but the debate has tapped into a vein of discontent among Swiss voters who in March backed rules to rein in golden handshakes, in the wake of high-profile payments to top bosses.

Dubbed the “1:12” initiative after the legally-binding ratio it would have set between the top and bottom salaries in a firm, the plan met with stiff opposition from Switzerland’s business community and political right.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.