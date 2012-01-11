Unsurprisingly, Most Swiss Citizens Plan To Vote To Extend Their Vacation Time

Photo: Bryce Edwards via Flickr

This March, Swiss voters will go to the polls to vote — do they want to extend their vacation time?Perhaps unsurprisingly, they do.



The Local reports that trade union group Travail Suisse, the group that forced the referendum on vacation time, have announced that their polls suggest 57% of people plan on voting “yes” to plans to extend the Swiss vacation time to six weeks.

Almost 90 per cent of those polled want more than the current Swiss average, which is 4 weeks.

